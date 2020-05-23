Chase, Elizabeth "Beth"

MADISON - Elizabeth "Beth" Chase (Lemke, Marquardt) passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on May 18, 2020, from a cardiac event. Beth was born to Larry and Jane (Kowing) Marquardt on July 14, 1979, in Madison, Wis. She graduated from Verona Area High School in 1997 and UW-Madison with a Doctorate in Pharmacy in 2003. She loved being a mom, took pride in her work at the State Vital Records Office, and was always up for a shopping trip. Beth had become an active leader, advocate and support for others in recovery.

Beth's memory will live on with her husband, Eric Chase; they just celebrated their fifth anniversary; her two boys, Alex and Max Lemke and their dad, John Lemke; her mom, Jane Marquardt; sisters Karen (Johnnie) Reece Phiffer and Laura Marquardt; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Beth is joining her dad (Larry Marquardt), aunt (Karen Kowing), uncle (Myrl McCully) and grandparents (Richard and Mary Kowing, Russell and Doris Marquardt) in heaven. Beth will be at rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Rogers Behavioral Health Foundation (Rogersbhfoundation.org).

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

