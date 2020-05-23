Chase, Elizabeth "Beth"

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MADISON - Elizabeth "Beth" Chase (Lemke, Marquardt) passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on May 18, 2020, from a cardiac event. Beth was born to Larry and Jane (Kowing) Marquardt on July 14, 1979, in Madison, Wis. She graduated from Verona Area High School in 1997 and UW-Madison with a Doctorate in Pharmacy in 2003. She loved being a mom, took pride in her work at the State Vital Records Office, and was always up for a shopping trip. Beth had become an active leader, advocate and support for others in recovery.