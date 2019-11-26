MADISON - Charles “Chuck” P. Chase, age 56, passed away Nov. 23, 2019. He was born April 2, 1963, in Madison to Philip and Shirley Chase. Chuck was a graduate of Sun Prairie High School. Chuck was an avid hockey fan who loved his Badgers and Blackhawks. Music was Chuck’s passion, with his favorite bands being Led Zeppelin and Rush. Chuck loved going to concerts with friends and family. Chuck is survived by his parents, his siblings, Chris (Mark) Kempfer, Carol (Russ) Shulfer, Dan (Cheyenne) Chase and Mike Chase. His nieces and nephews, Cayla (Will) Gable, Jarin (Lindsey) Trakel, Alyssa Rose Kempfer, Zachary Weekes, Pierce Chase; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Chuck was preceded in death by his grandparents, Shack and Marion Chase, Clifford and Phyllis Jorenby and by his cousin, Julie O’Loughlin-Kaney. Chuck, Charlie Gumdrop, son, brother, uncle, please know that your family loves you. You will always hold a special place in our hearts. We hope you are finally at peace. Till we meet again… Condolences can be sent to: Phil and Shirley Chase, 613 Granite Way, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590

