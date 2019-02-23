MADISON - Phillida W. Charly, age 95, of Madison, passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 20, 2019. The youngest of two, Phillida was preceded in death by her parents, Wynne and Stanford Whitby; and her brother, Oliver. She was born on July 5, 1923, in Hull, England. Phillida spent her childhood in Ottawa, Canada, becoming a U.S. citizen upon attending college at Oberlin. Phillida received a B.A. in French Literature and continued on at Cornell University for her M.A.
While attending a summer course at UW-Madison, Phillida met her husband, Ted, and started a family, raising two children, Roger and Barbara. After the death of her husband in 1977, Phillida discovered her love of travel. Curiosity and courage took her around the globe to a different country each year, returning several times to her beloved England.
Aside from travel, Phillida was a lifetime member of the University League and PLATO, actively participating in numerous groups such as, hiking, birding, foreign foods, and French conversation. Phillida was a sweet and caring friend, making her a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her two children; and five grandchildren. Her kindness and gracious generosity will be dearly missed by all of those who knew her.
Please join us wearing yellow (Phillida's favorite color) on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for a gathering of friends and family with refreshments and tea, and a special moment of remembrance at 11:30 a.m., at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road in Madison.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.