Jan. 7, 1929 – Jan. 19, 2023
MADISON—Charlotte Sylvia Bodoh, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, with the Rev. Sandra Schieble presiding. Burial will be held at Blooming Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
