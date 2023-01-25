 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charlotte Sylvia Bodoh

Charlotte Sylvia Bodoh

Jan. 7, 1929 – Jan. 19, 2023

MADISON—Charlotte Sylvia Bodoh, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, with the Rev. Sandra Schieble presiding. Burial will be held at Blooming Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics