Feb. 15, 1924 – Dec. 7, 2022

MADISON — Charlotte Milliser Paulson Ebert Wintrone, age 98, died on December 7, 2022, in Madison, Wis.

She was born in Barron, Wis., in 1924, and married Gordon Paulson in 1943. The marriage was blessed with five children: Gloria (Mark) Dobberfuhl of Barron, Connie (Glenn) late of Park City Utah, Robert (Bonnie) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Cindy LaPoint of Madison, and Thomas (Laurie) of Plainfield, Ill.; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Charlotte and Gordon moved to Madison in 1975, where they managed a large apartment building. She created an atmosphere there that made it feel like a big family home, taking care of every resident like family. She also was an avid fan of the Badgers and Packers — always ready for the next game, and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, the Friendship Force, and a philanthropic sorority.

Her husband Gordon died in 1982, and Charlotte continued managing apartment complexes until she married Charles Ebert in 1990. They were married for 11 years until his death in 2001. After four years, she married her high school friend and bandmate, Seymour Wintrone, in 2004. They were married for ten years until his death in 2014.

Charlotte’s special gift was that everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her felt included and welcomed. She was endlessly generous and genuinely cared about all people who came into her life. To know her was to love her, and to be loved by her.

We want to thank the incredible staff at All Saints Memory Care for making this last part of her life journey fun and meaningful. Their passion and kindness goes well beyond what we could have hoped for. She was truly cared for physically and emotionally.

Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron.

