June 8, 1930—Nov. 29, 2022

MADISON—Charlotte Gloria Kalish, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 8, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Clarence and Rose (Boehm) Legrey.

Charlotte graduated from Madison East High School in 1949. She met Merle Kalish while they were both working at Madison Newspapers. They were married on June 30, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Her greatest joy was raising her three children. In 1977 she continued her education, graduating from MATC with a degree in Interior Design.

Charlotte worked as an interior designer for numerous clients in the Madison area for many years. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Charlotte was also a member of Sports for Active Seniors (SAS) and volunteered her time for various organizations. She was an accomplished artist focusing on watercolor and oil paintings. Charlotte enjoyed travelling all over the world and outdoor activities with family and friends.

Charlotte is survived by her children, Mark Kalish, Cindy (Dave) Sieloff and David (Yvette) Kalish; grandsons, Michael Kalish, Samuel Sieloff and Dawson Kalish; and special niece, Brooke Frasier. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and dear friend, Liz Middleton.

Charlotte’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare and The BeeHive Home in Oregon for their kind and compassionate care.

Visitation will be held at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1904 Winnebago St., Madison, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. on Friday Dec. 9, 2022. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

