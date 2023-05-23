Charles Willis Williams

June 11, 1937 - May 17, 2023

EDGERTON - Charles "Charlie" Willis Williams, 85, Edgerton, passed away at Oak Park Janesville on Tuesday, May 17, 2023.

Charlie was born on June 11, 1937 in Pontiac, IL to Willis and Maurine (Miller) Williams. He was the middle child of three sons. The family moved to Green County and Charlie graduated from Monticello High School.

He married his high school sweetheart Marlene Grace Ammon on September 6, 1958 at Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello, WI. To this union five children were born.

He enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard and had 36 years of service in the Wisconsin National Guard and US Army. Charlie had wartime service during the Berlin Crisis in 1961.

The family moved with Charlie's Army career to Washington State, California, Nuremburg, Germany for three years and St. Cloud, MN.

Charlie enjoyed camping with the family. He played thousands of games of Yahtzee at the kitchen table or the patio with his wife Marlene. He enjoyed playing cards and telling jokes with friends and family.

After his retirement from the Wisconsin National Guard in 1995, he and Marlene spent their winters in Casa Grande, AZ and summers at their camper in Wisconsin. They made their home base in Edgerton with their oldest son.

Charlie kept himself busy with the Red Arrow Club of the Wisconsin National Guard authoring newsletters, completing Treasurers' duties, and organizing events for the club. He will always be remembered by his laugh, the smell of his pipe, and his car horn (ahhuga).

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marlene; children: Charles, Jr. (Carolyn) Williams, Edgerton, WI, John (Julie) Williams, Albany, WI, Christine (Michael) Helley, Albany, WI, David (Diane) Williams, Baraboo, WI and Daniel (Kim Piper) Williams, Albany, WI; grandchildren: Andrew and Erik Williams, Jaclyn and Jordan Williams, Brooke and Linze Helley, and Terrie Williams Wilf; great-grandchildren: Cade and AJ. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Richard and Donald.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Zwingli UCC in Monticello. Burial will follow at Exeter Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the start of the service.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family with arrangements. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com