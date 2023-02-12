July 23, 1931 – Jan. 22, 2023

MADISON – Charles Walter Linder, age 91, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. He was born on July 23, 1931, in Sheboygan, Wis. He was raised in Beechwood and Random Lake, Wis. and spent his married life in Madison and Sun Prairie.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene (Karrels), who passed away on Sept. 3, 2021. They had been married 63 years and enjoyed traveling the world together. Charles is survived by sons, Walter (Connie) Linder and Robert (Theresa) Linder; daughters, Susan (Ken) Parulski and JoAnn (Paul Charlier) Linder; and grandchildren, Chaz Linder, Matthew Parulski, Addison Linder and Reagan Linder. He is further survived by his brother, John Linder of Madison, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Anita (Mueller) Linder; sisters, Rosalyn Jacoby and Rita Helm; sister-in-law, Marcy Linder; and brothers-in-law, Tom Jacoby and Gordon Helm.

Charles was a graduate of Marquette University and retired from the Oscar Mayer Company after working in the personnel department his entire career, including the position of Compensation Manager. In his leisure, he enjoyed wood working and fishing trips to Canada. He was a veteran of the Korean War and participated in Badger Honor Flight last spring.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Live Stream of the service can be accessed through the church website at sbmsn.org. Private inurnment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Oakwood Foundation, Inc., St. Bernard Catholic Church, or Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

