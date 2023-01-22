Charles T. Snowdon (Chuck)

MADISON — Chuck (81), “a scholar and fine gentleman” was a Professor of Psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for 44 years. During his tenure, he served as Chair of the Psychology Department, director of the Honors Program at the College of Letters and Science, editor of major scientific journals, and oversaw several undergrad research symposia. He mentored over 35 students and post docs, many of whom went on to have professional careers in science and conservation. Through his mentoring and interactions Chuck had a tremendous impact on hundreds of lives. He retired in 2012 as a Hilldale Professor and continued to publish research, work with students, participate in academic society meetings, and was an Ombudsman for the University for three years.