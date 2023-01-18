June 7,1933 - Dec. 25, 2022

Charles Page Koehler, 89, was born June 7,1933, to Edwin and Arlene Koehler. He passed Christmas Day, December 25, 2022.

Chuck is survived by daughters: Chery(Russ)Dokken, Laurie(Erwin)Felton, Kathy(Brian)Shuler; 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Gail; parents, Edwin and Arlene Page Koehler; brother, Bob; grandson, Grant.

A celebration of the lives of Charles and Gail Koehler will be held at Blackhawk Church, 9620 Bader Way, in the Fireside Room on January 23, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation begins at 12:00 noon.

Please share memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.