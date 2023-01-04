April 3, 1939—Dec. 5, 2022

PEWAUKEE/WAUKESHA—Charles J. Brown, of Pewaukee/Waukesha, Age 83, left this world, but not our hearts on December 5, 2022, after many years of multiple health issues.

Charles was born to Charles F. and Roseanna Brown of Blooming Grove, WI. Preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Richard.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Ann (Gruen) Brown; sons, Paul (Shawn-McGuire-Brown) of Holmen, WI, and Steven (Kathleen (Westrich) Brown of Greendale, WI. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Adam, Eli and Madalyne; and by his former daughter-in-law, Julie Louden Brown. Uncle of Lynn Ziegler, Lodi, WI, William (Donna) Ziegler, Sun Prairie, WI, Dan (Margaret) Gruen, CA, and Paula Gruen, CA. Also loved by many relatives and friends.

Charles attended Nichols Grade School, Monona, WI. He is a graduate of Madison East High School, class of 1957, and a graduate of UW Madison School of Business. Charles married his high school sweetheart in 1962, and moved to Milwaukee.

After moving from Madison in 1962, he worked at Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp., Security Savings & Loan, M&I, BMO, Land Title, among others.

He and Margaret moved from Milwaukee to Pewaukee/Waukesha in 1965. He is a retired Major, Wisconsin Air National Guard based at Truax Field, Madison, WI.

He was active in the Potawatomi Area BSA, and a member of the American Society of Appraisers (ASA).

He enjoyed being involved in the many ongoing remodeling projects at his home, and at his son’s homes.

A very special thank you to Pewaukee Fire Dept. EMS, without your help and support Charles would not have been able to be cared for at home by his wife, Margaret, for 12 years, Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Care-Age of Brookfield for their exceptional care and support for Charles and his family over the past few months.

Charles loved his family, the Pewaukee/Waukesha area, Wisconsin, and his country.

Sweet Dreams, Dad.

Always and Forever.

There will be a casual gathering at the Funeral Home, Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 2:00—4:00 PM.

Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Dr.

Brookfield, WI, 53072, 262-432-8300,

condolences to www.krausefuneralhome.com.