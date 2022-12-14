Nov. 11, 1943 – Dec. 12, 2022

MONONA—Charles Henry “Chuck” Howting, age 79, of Monona, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on Nov. 11, 1943, to James Henry and Charlotte Alger Howting and was a 1961 graduate of Naperville High School. Chuck was united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Colson on Dec. 17, 1970, and she found him to be nearly perfect. They relocated to Monona in 1971, where he worked in the IT field most of his career, including Rayovac, Rural Insurance, and Viking (later Sentry) Insurance. Chuck and Libby raised three children in Monona, all graduates of Monona Grove High School.

Chuck raced sailboats and was a long-time member and three-time Commodore of the Lake Monona Sailing Club. He loved canoeing; his amazing skills with woodworking led to building many beautiful canoes. Chuck also loved skiing, cross-country and downhill, and served on the Ski Patrol at Cascade Mountain for many years. He enjoyed painting in his later years, leaving artwork for his family to treasure. Chuck played the clarinet and saxophone in band as a child and passed his love of music, especially classical and jazz, on to his children. Other examples of his craftsmanship include expert skills in fly tying, carving, carpentry, photography, fixing most anything, and baking bread and Christmas cookies. When his children were young, Chuck volunteered as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader and helped build sets for high school productions. When he set out to do something, his patient nature yielded great results.

In their retirement, Chuck and Libby enjoyed their travel trailer trips through Canada and the U.S. and their annual trips to Florida and Connecticut, visiting special friends in each location. He was a loyal volunteer at Second Harvest Food Bank, Project Home and Olbrich Gardens.

Chuck is survived by his wife and soulmate of almost 52 years, Libby; his son, Joe (Jennifer) Schindlbeck; daughters, Melissa (Ken) Kansa and Laura (Dan) Geislinger; grandchildren, Stacy (Jessie), Stephen (Desiree) and Michael Schindlbeck, Caroline and Austin Kansa and Ben and Charlie Geislinger; great-grandchildren Riley, Liam and Olivia Juskevice and Evelyn, Logan and Tristan Schindlbeck; his brother, Bob (Marsha) Howting of Naperville, Ill.; his sister, Carolyn (Vann) Douglass of Alma, Ga.; sister-in-law, Cathi (Wayne) Mundsinger of Oswego, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Charlotte; and infant sister, Patricia.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 5 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Flowers and/or memorials, in honor of Chuck, are equally welcome. Memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank in Madison (https://www.secondharvestmadison.org/).

The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Mary’s Hospital Neurology Unit 7SW for their tender care in Chuck’s last days. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

