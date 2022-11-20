Dec. 3, 1953 – Nov. 17, 2022

SAUK CITY — Charles “Charlie” C. Fuchs, age 68, of Sauk City, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 3, 1953, to the late Willard “Pete” and Irene (Haas) Fuchs. Charlie graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1972. Following high school he worked for Fuchs Trucking, driving for 18 years, until he got his opportunity to purchase the hardware store in Merrimac. He started out small and with hard work and lots of dedication the store grew to Charlie’s Lakeside Country Store; and later he purchased the C.J.’s Rock N Stop in Rock Springs.

Charlie was united in marriage to Jeanne Hellenbrand on April 29, 2008, at St. Norbert’s in Roxbury. He enjoyed horse racing, spending time with family, visiting with friends, his employees, and greeting customers at the store. Charlie will be remembered for his support of the Merrimac Community School, his hardworking ethic, his generosity and his willingness to always help someone less fortunate than himself; “If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

Charlie is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his daughter, Amanda Bushman (Scott) and children: Karsen, Noah and step-grandson, James; stepdaughter, Lisa (Ryan) Hawn and their children: Jameson and Caleb; his faithful dog, Peppy; Charlie’s siblings: Ernie Fuchs, Merle (Lynee) Fuchs, Dale (Karen) Fuchs, Joleen Gudel (Paul) and step brother, Tom (Colleen) Walsh; his father in-law, Roman Hellenbrand; sisters and brothers-in-law: Karen (Keith) Kurt, Monica Brereton, Jim (Jan) Hellenbrand, and Richard Hellenbrand. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, employees, former employees and countless friends from the connections made through the stores.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Walsh; step brother, Bill Walsh; brother in-law, John Hellenbrand; and a dear friend, Clarence Welke.

Charlie’s family would like to express their thanks to the staff and many healthcare professionals at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison; Fr. James and St. Mary’s Hospital Chaplain Fr. Pat for their prayers, the many friends and neighbors who’ve offered their comfort and support, and to Charlie’s dedicated employees for their help and hard work.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Charlie will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church, 8944 County Highway Y, Roxbury. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City, and the morning of Mass from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Charlie’s family would like memorials made to the Merrimac School which he proudly supported.