April 21, 1948—March 7, 2023

MCFARLAND—Charlene Ida Schulz, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born April 21, 1948, in West Allis, Wis., daughter of Arden and Ruth (Weber) Wurch.

Charlene graduated from Nathan Hale High School, West Allis, in 1966 and the University of Miami—Florida in 1971 with a degree in Education. She married Egon Schulz on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1989, in Honolulu, Hawaii. They spent 34 loving years together. Charlene worked as one of the first female Deputy Sheriffs in Dane County for 20 years, retiring in 1998. After retirement, she worked as a substitute teacher in the McFarland School District. She enjoyed part-time employment at Boston Store and Holiday Inn so she could travel the world with Egon. Together they travelled to all 50 states, over 20 countries, and six continents. They enjoyed Saturday Farmers’ Markets, Art Fair on the Square, driving their ‘79 powder blue VW bug, and pontoon rides on Lake Waubesa. Charlene was a member of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association and local Volkswagen Clubs.

Charlene is survived by her loving husband, Egon; supportive daughters, Christine (Todd) Williams, Jennifer (Kevin Klumpyan) Orshak and Catherine Orshak; extraordinary granddaughters, Tyler and Riley Brower, Edie Orshak and Bryn Klumpyan; first hubby, Richard Orshak; sensational siblings, Dennis Wurch, Ellen (Anthony) Beaudry, Gail (John) Mueller, and Brian Wurch; best brother-in-law, Klaus (Charlene Fuhrman) Schulz; and many amazing nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arden and Ruth Wurch; Egon’s parents, Erwin and Luise Schulz; and the family kitty-cat, Boo.

Private family services will be held this summer at their home on Lake Waubesa.

In lieu of flowers, please hug those you love and put a new stamp in your passport, toasting Charlene when you get there. Condolences may be sent to Egon Schulz and family, 5414 Bremer Road, McFarland, WI 53558, or made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420