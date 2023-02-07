WISCONSIN DELLS — Charlene Bernander, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Tivoli at Divine Savior in Portage, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Joseph Corbin officiating. Visitation will be held at the United Presbyterian Church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date.

Charlene is survived by her husband, Jon; sons, Jesse (Michelle), Jacob (Tammy) and Kyle (Kathleen); grandchildren, Carter, Adalyn, Alice, and Lucy; father, James Campbell; and brothers, Craig (Barb) and Dennis (Penny) and their families. She was preceded in death by her mother, Etta Jane Campbell.

In lieu of flowers the family would ask for your support to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, United Presbyterian Church, or Mayo Clinic. The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.