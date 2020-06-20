Chapman, Scott C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DUNEDIN, Fla. - Our ray of light and beloved brother and friend, Scott Chapman, 59, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 29, 2020, in Dunedin, Fla.

Scott is survived by his sister Deborah (John) Kaioula and his former wife, Sue Chapman. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harriet and Charles Chapman.

Scott was born and grew up in Madison, attending Orchard Ridge and Memorial High School. His careers included many years as a corporate travel agent and then, switching gears, he became a master plumber with his own business, Northside Plumbing. Then, realizing his dream, he left the cold winters of Madison and retired to warm, sunny Florida.

An outdoor celebration of Scott's life will take place at Warner Park (at the small sandy beach by the boat launch) on Saturday, June 27, at 4 p.m. We'll gather with friends and family to reflect, tell stories of his kindness and adventure for life, laugh, cry, and send him off to reunite with his beloved pets at the Rainbow Bridge.

Scott would want everyone in flip flops and shorts! Bring your own chair and we'll social distance with 100 people max (per current guidelines). Rain location: Warner Park Rainbow Shelter.