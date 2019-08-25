FITCHBURG—Roger P. Chapman, 78, of Fitchburg died on July 5, 2019. His obituary was published on July 14. A memorial gathering for him will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Unitarian Society’s Landmark Chapel, 900 University Bay Dr., Madison.
