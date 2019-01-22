AURORA, Colo. - Gladys Lucille (Hevle) Chapman, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Peregrine Memory Care (Now, Renew) in Aurora, Colo. Gladys was born on Oct. 16, 1929, in Irene, S.D., and spent most of her years in Yankton. Gladys was the youngest of three, and they teased her about being spoiled and called her "Queenie," something many still called her.
She was blessed to have many years in Madison, Wis. In her later years, she was moved to Aurora, Colo. to live with her daughter, Cindy, and son-in-law, Mike. After too many falls, she moved into Peregrine Memory Care on May 5, 2018. We will miss her infectious laugh, her stories, the brandy and water that she enjoyed, and our times with this special woman.
She is survived by her children, Dana Lynn (Roger) Fahrney, Blane Arthur (Patricia) Chapman, Terri Ellen (Roman) Uchyn , Cynthia Jane (Michael) Nelson and Derek Daniel (Cora) Chapman. She also had 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Olaf and Hulda (Lynkstad) Hevle; her siblings, Orlien Hevle and Dorothy (Hevle) Olson; former husband, Daniel A. Chapman; her grandson, Daniel Chapman; and granddaughter, Sara Uchyn.
Gladys' "Celebration of Life" will be held at The HERITAGE EAGLE BEND CLUBHOUSE, 23155 E. Heritage Parkway Aurora, Colo., at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Pinnacle Hospice Care of Aurora or the Alzheimer's Association in her memory.