Chang, Yung Kang (Nancy)

MADISON - Yung Kang (Nancy) Chang, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 79, on Dec. 22, 2019, with family at her side in Madison, Wis.

Kang Yung was born in Yung An village in Fujian Province, China during the third lunar month of 1940. She moved with her family in 1949 to Tainan, Taiwan and spent her childhood and early adult years there. She married Kuo Yuan (Leo) Chang in 1964 and moved with him to the United States that same year. They settled in Midland, Mich. where they raised their three children. After her husband's untimely death in 1987, Kang Yung devoted herself to her children and grandchildren and lived with them at various times in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Seattle, Wash.; and Madison, Wis.

Kang Yung was a homemaker in the truest sense of the word. Wherever she lived, she created a home filled with unwavering love and support for her children and grandchildren. She had an artistic spirit and enjoyed calligraphy, painting, knitting, sewing, quilting, and ceramics. Long walks, conversations with friends, and late nights playing board games were a source of joy in her later years.