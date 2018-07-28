MADISON—Dr. John William “Jack” Chandler, Jr. died peacefully at home in Madison, on May 26, 2018, from a liver disease called NASH. Jack was visited, cared for and comforted by family members, friends, certified nurses assistants from Seasons of Life, Madison and Agrace Hospice Home Care Team. Jack was born to Ethel (Turnmire) and John Sr. in Richland Center, on June 10, 1940. Jack grew up in Richland Center and enjoyed playing football, basketball and baseball. During his youth he worked at his family’s Elm Grove Dairy. Jack attended UW-Madison, earning his bachelor’s degree followed by his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) in 1965. He completed his medical education at the University of Washington and the University of Florida. In 1973, Jack received his board certification from the American Board of Ophthalmology.
Jack had a long and distinguished career in ophthalmology, with a corneal surgical practice. He served in various roles in education, administration, clinical research, service, writing and consulting. His career took him around the globe. A highlight in his career was serving as the chair of Ophthalmology at his beloved University of Wisconsin. Jack was an ardent alumnus of UW and a devoted “Badger” sports fan.
Jack married Susan Hendrickson in 1962. Jack and Susan raised their children, Jennifer and John, in the Seattle area. He grew a love for the Pacific northwest, namely for hiking and photography. As empty nesters, “Dr. C” and Susan, PhD, travelled extensively for careers and adventure. While in the Middle East since 1984, Jack adopted a passion for collecting Middle Eastern carpets.
After Sue’s passing in 2002, Jack reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Lana (Peckham) Rosten-Mahoney. They were married in 2003, and appreciated sharing nearly 15 years together. They valued time with family, pets, music, sports, travel, sharing friends and helping others.
Throughout his full and adventurous life, Jack often wondered “How did a boy from a farm in Richland County get to a place like this?” His “Weekly Reader,” incorporating his story-telling and humor, linked us together.
Jack will be missed by Lana, Jennifer, John (Renee); stepdaughter, Lisabeth (Donald); and stepson, Randy (Lesley). Others who will think of him often will be his surviving sister, Cherie (Frank) Coats and their three children, Shelley, Chelsey and Frank Jr. Words cannot express the loss for his grandchildren, Hannah and Zachary (Jen), Tommy and Tyler (John and Renee), Isabelle and Sullivan (Donald and Lisabeth); and many granddogs. He will be remembered by his brother-in-law and friend, Tom Hendrickson. There are many who will not forget Jack including numerous cousins, colleagues and friends around the world.
On Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, a Christian celebration of Jack will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Madison. Visiting begins at 10 a.m., a service at 11 a.m., including your “Jack stories.” Following a luncheon, those who choose will travel to Richland Center Cemetery for a graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, make a memorial gift to your choice or give to K.I.N.D. Desks & Scholarships, UNICEF USA, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, N.Y. 10038. These are for children in Malawi, the poorest country in Africa. Or you may give to Combat Blindness International (CBI), PO Box 5332, Madison, WI 53705. Jack participated in memorable CBI trips to India, and as an ambassador to Vietnam.