FITCHBURG - Timothy M. "Tim" Chamberlain, age 71, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. He was born on Jan. 23, 1947, in Madison, the son of Frederick and Carroll (Tidd) Chamberlain.
Tim is survived by the love of his life, Susan "Sue" Thompson; his daughter, Lindsey (Adam) King; his granddaughters, Aibhlinn and Meara; and his mother-in-law, Doris Thompson.
Tim loved laughing and cherished his girls.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, with the Rev. Sheryl Erickson presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Fitchburg Public Library Inc., 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711.