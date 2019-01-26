Try 1 month for 99¢

FITCHBURG - Timothy M. "Tim" Chamberlain, age 71, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. He was born on Jan. 23, 1947, in Madison, the son of Frederick and Carroll (Tidd) Chamberlain.

Tim is survived by the love of his life, Susan "Sue" Thompson; his daughter, Lindsey (Adam) King; his granddaughters, Aibhlinn and Meara; and his mother-in-law, Doris Thompson.

Tim loved laughing and cherished his girls.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, with the Rev. Sheryl Erickson presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Fitchburg Public Library Inc., 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002

Celebrate
the life of: Chamberlain, Timothy M. "Tim"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.