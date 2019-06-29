Chaffee, Ethel Jean (Teetshorn)"MADISON"Ethel Jean (Teetshorn) Chaffee, age 94, lifelong resident of Whitewater, Wis., passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1924, daughter of Fred W. and Ethel M. (Lerwill) Teetshorn. She attended the Whitewater schools and was a graduate of the City High School, class of 1942. Jean was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Robert E. Chaffee, on April 16, 1949, at the Bassett House in Whitewater. Robert predeceased Jean on July 1, 2007. Jean is survived by her daughter, Jane (Marvin) Ripp of Middleton; her granddaughter, Sarah Jane Ripp (Callan) Donovan of Madison; her cousins, Mary L. Palmer and Brooke M. Temby, and their families, all of Eagle Mountain, Utah; and her beloved cat, Dexter. A private service was held for the family to honor Jean’s life and reunion with Bob, the love of her life. To honor Jean’s love for cats, please consider making a donation to the Humane Society of Jefferson County, W6127 Kiesling Rd, Jefferson, Wis. 53549 or at hsjc-wis.com/donate
