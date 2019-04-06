SUN PRAIRIE - Stanley J. Chadwick, age 73, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home in Sun Prairie. He was born on July 14, 1945, in Boscobel, and was the son of Russell and Gladys (Mercer) Chadwick. He married Janet (Dollak) Hay on Sept. 10, 1982, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.
Stan served three years in the U.S Army stationed in Germany, and worked many years at the Wisconsin Cheeseman until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Janet; three children, Denise (Paul) Twite, Brad Chadwick and Brian (Nikkie) Chadwick; four stepchildren, Dawn Hay, Scott (Melissa) Hay, Thomas (Lisa) Hay, and Patrick (Clarissa) Hay; six grandchildren, Alex, Evan, Emma, and Adam Twite, and Austin and Adalyn Chadwick; five step-grandchildren, Maggie, Zachary, Jacob, Zain and Brennan Hay; a sister, Lois (Jerry) Brockel; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert Drive, in Sun Prairie, with Monsignor Donn J. Heiar presiding. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, and at church on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the start of Mass. Burial will take place at Sacred Hearts Cemetery.