Cevaal, David Lee

DEFOREST - David Lee Cevaal, age 72 passed away Saturday, Nov. 2nd at the age of 72, in DeForest, Wis. after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Sheboygan, Wis. on Feb. 24, 1947, to parents John Roy Cevaal and Vivian Phyllis (Schwoerer) Cevaal. He was baptized at First Christian Reformed Church and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1965. He came to the Madison area and attended UWM for two years. He enjoyed working as a C.N.A , first in a nursing home for several years, then finishing out his career at Mendota Mental Health Center in Madison, working with troubled children. He is survived by his very special friend, Charles Lien, and Sean and Andrew Lien, the children they were blessed with raising during their retirement years. Dave is further survived by his sister, Mary (Warren) Krug of Racine; brother, Mark (Victoria) Cevaal of Largo, Fla.; sister-in-law, Pat Cevaal of Sheboygan; and three half- siblings, Daniel Cevaal and Paul (Bonnie) Cevaal of Sheboygan Falls and Sue (Kevin) Gering of Sheboygan. Dave is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Kathleen; brother, Jeffrey Dale Cevaal; grandfather, Comelius Cevaal; grandmother, Edna Schwoerer; step-grandfather, Raymond Schwoerer; and many aunts and uncles. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Dave will be held on Friday, Nov. 15th, 2019, at Burke Lutheran Church, 5720 Portage Road in Madison, Wis. with Pastor Robert Neubert officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m until time of the service at 11:00 a.m
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of David Cevaal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
If you were there and heard them, you never forgot it.