Cerutti, Roger J.

WAUNAKEE — Roger J. Cerutti, 89, of Waunakee passed away on July 20, 2020.

He was born to Natale and Mary Cerutti, on Dec. 11, 1930, in Dodgeville, Wis. Roger graduated from Dodgeville Highschool. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Loras College and his Masters of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He met his wife Betsy at Loras college and married her in 1952 before serving in the Army during the Korean war.

Roger was employed by the Madison Metropolitan School District as a middle school teacher and principal for 35 years. He was a loving, compassionate human being with a genius for humor; he studied theater in college and performed in and directed many theater performances and was known for his bad jokes. A man of dignity and the highest principles, a private man, with an unending desire for life. He will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.

Roger is survived by his wife, Betsy. He is also survived by sons David (Sandra), Mark (Kim) and Paul (Jeanne) as well as two grandchildren, Kristin (Bryan) and Mario. He was preceded in death by parents Natale and Mary Cerutti and brothers, William (Bill), Francis and Bernie.