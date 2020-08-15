Certain, Phillip Robinson "Phil"

Phil's career at UW-Madison included teaching undergraduate and graduate students and doing research as part of the Theoretical Chemistry Institute. He published many papers and was the recipient of Guggenheim and Fulbright-Hayes Fellowships. He was elected a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. His UW career also included the administrative positions of Chair of Chemistry, Associate Vice Chancellor, Acting Vice Chancellor, Associate Dean and Dean of the College of Letters and Science. In 1993 he became Dean of L & S and served in that role until his retirement from the university in 2004. In all of his positions he was devoted to the principles of excellence, diversity, fairness, and respect.

Phil and Melinda have been active members of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Madison since they joined in 1968, and Phil served in many different ways, including as Moderator and as Treasurer. In retirement Phil took great pleasure actively supporting his (and Melinda's) passion for opera by serving as member and President of the Madison Opera Board of Trustees. Phil also served on the Board of Trustees of Edgewood College. Phil was very interested in food and loved cooking for family and friends. Above all else he valued relationships with people and happily traveled to be with those he cared about, whether it was to Appleton or Atlanta, or to England, Germany, Israel, or many other places.