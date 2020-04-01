Cerns, Judith

DELTON — Judith Cerns, 76, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away March 22, 2020.

Private services will be held.

Judy is survived by her husband, Arnold; brother, Jack Twyford (Debra); children, Deborah Pilona (Angel), William Turner, and Robert Turner (Katrena); grandchildren, Angelo, Addam, Alex, Samantha, Sarah, Reina, Micah, Jeffrey, Taylor, and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Leana, Sebastian, A’Myah, and Asher. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald Turner; and daughter, Melissa.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

