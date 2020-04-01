Cerns, Judith

DELTON — Judith Cerns, 76, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away March 22, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Private services will be held.
Judy is survived by her husband, Arnold; brother, Jack Twyford (Debra); children, Deborah Pilona (Angel), William Turner, and Robert Turner (Katrena); grandchildren, Angelo, Addam, Alex, Samantha, Sarah, Reina, Micah, Jeffrey, Taylor, and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Leana, Sebastian, A’Myah, and Asher. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald Turner; and daughter, Melissa.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.