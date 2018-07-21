VERONA—Florence Ione (Helmeid) Ceniti, age 81, passed away on Wednesday July 18, 2018. Florence was born on March 5, 1937, in Monroe, Wis. She was the daughter of Gilman Helmeid and Mildred (Larsen) Helmeid. She grew up on her parents’ farm in rural Blanchardville and graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1955, and UW-Platteville in 1959, with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Elementary Education. Her teaching career included teaching kindergarten at Hoyt Elementary School in the Madison School District. Florence was united in marriage to Rocco Joseph Ceniti on Aug. 12, 1961, in the Blanchardville Lutheran Church.
She and her husband were members of the Bethel Lutheran Church before joining the St. James Lutheran Church in Verona where she was a member of the Adult Choir. Florence had many interests. Flower gardening, books, photography and playing the piano topped the list. Her enthusiasm for these and the love of her family will be missed, however she will be in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her husband, Rocco; children, Colonel David Ceniti of Sacramento, Calif.; Chris (Carol) Ceniti of Madison; grandson, Jason Ceniti; brother, Robert (Carol) Helmeid; brother-in-law, Frank (Mary Jo) Ceniti; brother-in-law, Joseph Ceniti; nephew, Kevin (JoEllen) Helmeid; nieces, Cheryl (Mark) Zimmerman, Jolena (Dean) Siegenthaler and Krista (Josh) Hinson. Further survived by aunt, Eloise (Stan) Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Florence was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and aunt.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith.” Timothy 4:7
Memorials may be made to the St James Lutheran Church and Bethel Media Ministry.
A Funeral Service honoring the life of Florence will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 23, 2018, at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main St., Verona. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. To view and sign this guest book, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.