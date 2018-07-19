VERONA—Florence I. Ceniti, age 81, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. A funeral service honoring the life of Florence will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 23, 2018, at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main St., Verona. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Sunday, July 22 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. To view and sign this guest book, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
