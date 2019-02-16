MADISON / MONONA / LACROSSE / CHETEK - Lorran Cullen Celley, of Madison, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, following a period of declining health. He was born Dec. 31, 1926, in Virginia, Minn., the son of Henry and Inga (Olson) Celley. Lorran was educated in LaCrosse and graduated from Central High School in 1945. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1945, and joined the World War II effort as a rifleman in the 77th Infantry Division. He was sent overseas as a replacement rifleman in the 77th Infantry Division stationed on the Philippine island of Cebu. At war's end, he volunteered to join the 11th Airborne Infantry Division; he took his parachute and glider training in Sendai, Japan. Lorran became a motor messenger for the 511th Airborne Signal Company stationed in Sapporo. He was honorably discharged in November 1946.
Lorran attended Stout Institute where he received a B.S. degree in Industrial Education in 1951. He began his teaching career in Chetek, Wis., where he taught Industrial Education and later served as the Guidance Director of the Chetek Area School District. While in Chetek, he was a Scoutmaster for several years and was active in the Masonic Lodge.
Lorran married Beverly Witt in Chetek in 1949. The couple had three children, Deborah, Thomas and Mary Kim. After Beverly's death, he married Lynn Radkey in 1961. A son, Paul, was born in 1962. In 1964, he accepted a position with the Wisconsin Board of Vocational, Technical and Adult Education as a student services consultant in Madison. The family moved to Monona in August of 1964. In 1970, daughter Meg was born. Lorran spent 25 years in his position with the State Vocational Board where he earned several commendations.
Lorran enjoyed golfing, woodworking, and card playing during his lifetime. He was a handy man and was always available to assist someone who needed help. Lorran particularly enjoyed his many years in his woodworking shop creating beautiful turned works of art. During those years he made several benches for the church and created a cross that was used in the sanctuary. He was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Monona since 1965, as well as a member of the East Madison/Monona Optimist club for 29+ years and served as secretary/treasurer for six years.
A special event in Lorran's life came in 2013, when he joined the Badger Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. accompanied by his daughter, Debbie.
Lorran is survived by his wife, Lynn; children, Debbie (Warren Day), Thomas (Sharon), Mary (Sue Williams), Paul (Christine) and Meg Celley-Anderson; grandchildren, Angela Day, Ryan Celley, Anthony Celley, Lindsay DeMoss, Clint Moll, Maxwell Anderson and Grant Anderson; plus ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Beverly.
Funeral services will be held at ST. STEPHEN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona, at 12 noon on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Immediately after the service, burial with military honors will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, with a luncheon following at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church or the Badger Honor Flight.
The family wishes to give generous thanks to all the caregivers at St. Mary's Hospital and also the staff at Agrace HospiceCare. He had wonderful care and we are very grateful. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.