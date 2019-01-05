MADISON—Jerome J. “Moe” Cefalu of Madison, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Jan. 3, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born to father, Vincenzo, and mother, Antonina, on Jan. 8, 1932. He lived in the Greenbush area of Madison where he had many adventures with his friends, many of whom have remained his lifelong friends. Moe was a Central High school graduate and was a Korean War veteran.
He owned and operated many businesses around the Madison area, eventually working for, and retiring from, Findorff Construction. Moe had a passion for fishing, camping, woodworking and being an excellent grandfather to his grandchildren.
He touched many lives with his infectious personality and was a role model to many within and outside his family. No matter what was happening in his life he always maintained his sense of humor.
Jerome is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his six children, Toni (Joe) Stoikes, Charles Cefalu, Matt (Renee) Cefalu, Mark (Kathy) Cefalu, Johanna (Jim) Perry, and Chris Cefalu; and his 12 grandchildren, Adam (Nicole), Jessica (Pete), Nick, Cole, Emily (AJ), Rachel (Alex), Kelly, James, Celia, Mitch, Eric, and Josie. Moe was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Kathrine McSwain; and brothers, John and Sam.
The entire family wants to thank all of Moe’s friends and neighbors who supported and helped him through the last four years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon, on Thursday, Jan. 10. 2019, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
