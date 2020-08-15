Cefalu, Charles John "Chuck"

MADISON - Charles "Chuck" John Cefalu, 59, of Madison, Wis., passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Chuck was born in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 3, 1960, to Jerome and Marilyn (Schwarz) Cefalu. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1978. Chuck was employed by the UW System until his retirement.
Chuck is survived by his daughter, Josephina Cefalu (Mother, Elida Senn); mother, Marilyn; siblings, Toni (Joe) Stoikes, Matt (Renee) Cefalu, Mark (Kathy) Cefalu, Johanna (Jim) Perry and Chris (Lisa) Cefalu; nieces and nephews, Adam (Nicole), Jessie (Pete), Nick, Cole, Emily (AJ), Rachel (Alex), Kelly, James, Celia, Mitch and Eric; and great-nephews, Cameron and Enzo.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome, in January of 2019.
Chuck loved to get together with his family, laugh, fish, eat, play cards and watch the Badgers, Packers and Brewers.
The family wishes to thank Work Plus for their many years of service; a special thanks to Bernice Wermuth and to Chuck F. for his kindness.
Due to COVID-19, a private celebration of life is planned.
If you would like to honor Chuck's memory, condolences and donations to establish a college fund for his daughter, Josephina Cefalu, may be sent to 6 Maple Wood Ln, Apt. #9, Madison, WI 53704.
