Try 1 month for 99¢
Cebe, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Cebe

SUN PRAIRIE—Patricia Ann Cebe, age 77, of Sun Prairie, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, ending a five year battle with ovarian cancer. Pat was born on Jan. 28, 1941, in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Leo and Anna (nee Kuhlmeyer) Satke. She married her best friend, Jerry, on Nov. 23, 1961.

Pat is mourned and celebrated by her beloved husband, Jerry; her son, Jerry Jr (Pat) Cebe; daughters, Terie and Michelle Cebe; grandchildren, James (Melissa) Ondishko, Kathy (Jon) Wills, Jeff Cebe, Ksenia Shilina-Cebe; great-grandchildren, Connor, Riley, and Emma Ondishko, Isabelle and Henry Wills; brothers, Tom (Carol) Satke and Mike (Mary) Satke; numerous nieces and nephews, and her giant fuzzy dog, Jake.

A Mass Christian Burial will take place at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. The family will greet relatives and friends at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Vincent de Paul- Sun Prairie, the UW Carbone Cancer Center, or Agrace HospiceCare.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral and Cremation

Sun Prairie, Wis. (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral and Cremation

Sun Prairie, Wis. (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Cebe, Patricia Ann
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.