Cebe, Patricia Ann

SUN PRAIRIE—Patricia Ann Cebe, age 77, of Sun Prairie, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, ending a five year battle with ovarian cancer. Pat was born on Jan. 28, 1941, in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Leo and Anna (nee Kuhlmeyer) Satke. She married her best friend, Jerry, on Nov. 23, 1961.
Pat is mourned and celebrated by her beloved husband, Jerry; her son, Jerry Jr (Pat) Cebe; daughters, Terie and Michelle Cebe; grandchildren, James (Melissa) Ondishko, Kathy (Jon) Wills, Jeff Cebe, Ksenia Shilina-Cebe; great-grandchildren, Connor, Riley, and Emma Ondishko, Isabelle and Henry Wills; brothers, Tom (Carol) Satke and Mike (Mary) Satke; numerous nieces and nephews, and her giant fuzzy dog, Jake.
A Mass Christian Burial will take place at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. The family will greet relatives and friends at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Vincent de Paul- Sun Prairie, the UW Carbone Cancer Center, or Agrace HospiceCare.
