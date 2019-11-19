DEERFIELD - Elaine M. Caves, age 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Indianapolis, Ind. She was born in Deerfield on June 29, 1929, the daughter of David and Lydia Hatleback. Elaine graduated from Madison General Hospital-School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse until her retirement. On Sept. 27, 1950, Elaine married James Caves. She was a life member of St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church. Elaine is survived by her son, John Caves; his wife Karen and granddaughter, Olivia Caves. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield, with Rev. Holly Slater officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, in the Education Center. Private burial will take place in Liberty Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Friday at church. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Tower Reconstruction. Please share your memories of Elaine at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
