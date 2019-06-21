MADISON—Teresa (Terri) Cavan went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was born January 12, 1932 in Perry Township near Mt. Horeb, Wis. Terri was the 10th of 12 children born to Albert and Mary Haag. Terri grew up on the family dairy farm where she learned to work hard and be resourceful. She graduated from Mt. Horeb High School in 1950. She met Daniel (Danny) Cavan, while he was stationed in Madison at Truax Field Air Force Base.
Terri and Danny were married February 4, 1961. They had three children and eventually settled in Madison, Wis. After Danny’s sudden death in 1979, Terri went from being a homemaker to working up to three jobs at a time to make ends meet. Her main job was at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in the kitchen as a prep cook.
She retired from University Hospital, and in 2017, moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon to live with her daughter, Kathy Baker and family. She remained a loyal Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer fan, as well as cheering for any sports teams that her grandkids played on. Terri fought a brave battle with cancer. Her faith, strength, and sense of humor were an inspiration to her family and many friends.
Terri was preceded in death by her husband, Danny; her parents, Albert and Mary Haag; and her mother and father-in-law, Norah and Martin Cavan. She was also preceded in death by five brothers; one sister; four sisters-in-law; and five brothers-in-law. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Marty and Sheryl Cavan; and daughters and sons-in-law, Beth and Rod Hadley and Kathy and Danny Baker; grandchildren, McKenna Cavan, Riley Cavan, Lane (Acarey) Hadley, Katelyn Hadley, Brad (Holly) Hadley, Brandon (fiancée Erin) Hadley, Lacey (Greg) Burnett, Charlie Baker, Erin Baker, Jesse (Roy) Torrero, AshLee (Rocky) Spivey, Danny (Kelley) Baker; and (as close as a) daughter Cathy (Ed) Saunders and adopted grandsons Mitchell and Michael. Terri is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. There will be funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Monona, Wis., on Saturday, June 29th. The rosary will be at the church at 10:00 a.m. and funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. with graveside services and luncheon to follow. Donations in memory of Terri can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or the charity of one’s choice.