MADISON—Although obituaries usually inspire tears, some dear souls want only and ever to inspire joy and mindfulness. Cynthia Renee Cauthern, born in February 1954, passed away on April 11, 2019. To all who knew and loved her, Cynthia was the brightest star, the softest landing, and greatest giver of love. Her smile, her laughter, her warmth, her humor, and her generous spirit would simply light up a room.
Cynthia’s ongoing quest for knowledge was insatiable and there are a bunch of degrees and mounds of books to prove it. Sports were a great source of joy and competition—her loyal support of her beloved Penn State University made for some fun and good-natured ribbing from family and friends.
With all her beauty and grace, she also struggled with depression, which ultimately won the battle. As a Buddhist, Cynthia was conflicted between what was right: suffering endlessly, or conceding her life.
Her parents preceded Cynthia in death. Her lifelong partner survives her, as well as, numerous loving family and friends.
Memorials in Cynthia’s name may be sent to the Urban League of Madison, Dane County Humane Society, or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of Madison.
A celebration of Cynthia’s life will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.Cressfuneralservice.com.”Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434