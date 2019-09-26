CEDARBURG—Sue Caughey Plater, age 76, died Sept. 19, 2019, at her home in Cedarburg, Wis. She was born on Dec. 29, 1942, in Madison, Wis. to DeWitt and Myrtle Baskerville, joining the family with her two older siblings, Sally and Dave. She grew up in both Madison and Elm Grove, going on to graduate from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Speech Pathology. She taught in the Milwaukee school district until her children were born. She married Steve Plater, her grade school sweetheart, and they had two children, Kelly Plater Dale and Chad Plater, and raised them both in Cedarburg, her home of 46 years.
Sue loved to garden and spent many hours taking care of her gardens, and battling the weeds. She had a love of birds from her mother, Myrtle, and spent many hours filling the feeders and watching to see who would come to visit. She was also an amazing baker and we all loved getting to eat her bars and cookies. Chad and Kelly were beyond lucky to have such a dedicated Mom, who loved them and their children with all her heart. She put her heart and soul into her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She was also a wonderful friend and aunt, which was so evident to her children while she was battling cancer. She will forever be missed and we will cherish our memories forever.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Kelly Plater Dale; and son, Chad Plater (wife Janine); grandchildren, Lucy, Margo, Tyge, Cale and Witt; and her brother and his wife, Dave and Inez Baskerville. In keeping with the wishes of Sue, a private memorial will be held for family. We invite her friends to celebrate her life with us on Oct. 5, from 12—2 p.m. at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave. in Cedarburg. We all know how much Sue loved gardening and birds, so all who wish to honor her life are invited to hang a feeder and see who comes to visit.
