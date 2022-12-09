Cathy Jean Edwards

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A private burial will take place at Burke Lutheran Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.