May 31, 1949—March 14, 2023

FITCHBURG—Cathy Colleen Fait, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Cathy was born May 31, 1949 in Marshfield, WI, to Robert and Helen Dums. She graduated from Marshfield High School, and later obtained her degree as a dental assistant. Cathy was married to Ron Fait on June 13, 1970, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marshfield, WI. The majority of her work career was spent as an educational assistant in the Madison Metropolitan School District. She was a longtime member of the Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church.

In her free time, Cathy enjoyed traveling, including gambling stops to Las Vegas and annual trips to visit family in Arizona. She cherished spending time with both family and friends. Her true passion in life was to love and nurture her entire family, especially her children and grandchildren. She unconditionally and unselfishly loved them dearly and supported them immensely throughout her life. Cathy will be remembered by everyone who knew her for her kindness, quick wit, humorous storytelling, generosity, and positive attitude. Anyone who knew Cathy would say that she improved the lives of everyone around her and made this a better world to live in. She will be greatly missed.

Cathy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ron; children: Pamela (Mark) Emmerich and Patrick (Chelsea); grandchildren: Madeline, Mallorie, Harrison, and Natalie; father, Robert Dums; siblings: Ron Dums, Tom (Terri) Dums, Peggy (Dan) Potter, Mick (Audrey) Dums, Becky David, and Bob (Colette) Dums. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Cathy is preceded in death by her mother, Helen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main Street, Oregon, WI. A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until time of the Mass on Tuesday at the church.

