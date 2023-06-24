Catherine Rose Camilleri

April 17, 1947 - June 20, 2023

PORTAGE – Catherine "Karen" Rose Camilleri, age 76, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Karen was born on April 17, 1947, in Norway, MI, the daughter of Jerome and Elizabeth (Bettiga) Kluskens.

She married Richard "Dick" Camilleri on June 1, 1968 in Niagara, WI. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Meigs Asphalt Co. for over 25 years.

Karen enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was part of Catholic Woman's Club, Prayer Group, Girl Scouts, local MS group, and many more.

She is survived by her son, William (Michelle) Camilleri; her daughters: Tressa Camilleri and Maria Camilleri; granddaughters: Antonia Kelsey, Madison Camilleri, Ema Camilleri; great-grandson, Rowan Kelsey; sisters: Marcia Carver and Debera Lafferton; brother, Gerald Kluskens (Gilliland); nephews: Raymond Carver and Dennis Carver; niece, Angela Bach; and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers-in law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society. (www.nationalmssociety.org).

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital, St. Mary's Catholic Church, and Father Gary for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.