Catherine L. Budde

July 9, 1932 - Aug. 22, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Catherine L. Budde, age 91, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

The visitation will be at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Wednesday with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Peter Cemetery on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Catherine Lorraine Schweiger was born July 9, 1932 in Ft. Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Gilbert and Clara (Hankes) Schweiger. On July 28, 1951, she was united in marriage with Robert J. Budde at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Catherine dedicated her life to God and to being the most wonderful mother to her eight children. She excelled at motherhood and was the foundation of her family.

When Catherine had a few moments to spare, she could be found knitting, sewing or quilting beautiful gifts for her family. She made the most mouthwatering rolls and breads and was always happy to share.

Catherine was heavily involved with St. Peter/St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church and School where she was a member of the Catholic Women Society and was a volunteer lunch lady.

Catherine is survived by her children: Karen (Terry) Shannon, Bruce (Deb), Brian (Mary Jo), Ann (John) Pasewald, Tim (Joan), Pat (Annette), John (Jennifer), and Jim (Rachel); 29 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother and sisters: Raymond Schweiger, Mary Ann Schwantes, Betty Kledehn, James (Judi) Schweiger, Donna Keller, Judy (Dave) Berg, Donald (Marge) Schweiger, Charles (Jill) Schweiger, and Michael (MaryJo) Schweiger; her entire Budde family; so many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and brother, David Schweiger.

The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers at Hillside Manor and Eagles Wings for their loving care that was given to Catherine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family and will be distributed to several local charities.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.