Nov. 19, 1948—Dec. 24, 2022

VERONA—Catherine (Bannen) Lenahan, aged 74, of Verona, died peacefully in her sleep on December 24, 2022.

Cathy was born and raised in Wisconsin Dells as part of a large and loving extended family. She went on to enjoy higher education and international travel opportunities before spending most of her life in the Madison area. Cathy was a lifelong learner, gathering information from her wide and extensive reading and an avid interest in people and their stories.

Through her work as a grant writer and independent living advocate, Cathy’s expertise and leadership skills helped many families gain resources to build their own homes in Barneveld, Beaver Dam, and Richland Center. As a bartender at Feiler’s Supper Club in Madison, she was always the center of lively conversation and laughter. Cath could find the humor in any situation and was the soul of wit.

Cathy was a deeply devoted and caring family member and a fiercely loyal friend. She is survived by her son, Dan Lenahan (Bo O’Neill); brother, Tom Bannen; niece, Linda (Thomas) Krueger; aunt, Molly Martin; dear friend and neighbor, Sue Jamieson; and many close cousins, other relatives, and longtime friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Patricia and Francis Bannen; the treasured members of her family’s “Gabors” and Algonquin gatherings; and many other loved ones.

Cathy’s generous spirit and tender heart toward all people and animals, especially those who suffer, make it impossible to name one favorite charity. An act of kindness or a donation to your favorite charity would be the best way to honor Cathy’s memory.

A memorial service for Cathy will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., with visitation beginning at 3:30 p.m., at the Ryan Funeral Home 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. For online condolences, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.