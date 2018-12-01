Try 1 month for 99¢

MARSHALL - Maggie E. Cate, age 30, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. She was born on Feb. 10, 1988, in Madison, to Paul and Bonnie (Tourbier) Cate. She attended the Marshall School district, and after school, she attended MARC/East. Maggie just loved people, and she made such an impression on any person that she met.

She is survived by her parents, Paul (Joan MacDonald) Cate and Bonnie Cate; brother, Tyler (Kristin) Cate; nephew, Peyton Cate; grandfather, Paul Cate Sr.; stepsisters, Danielle MacDonald, Nicole Saunders and Andrea Lively; and aunts and uncles, Eugene (Lori) Cate, Brian Cate, Judy Saniter, Jim (Ann) Tourbier, and Amy Tourbier. She is further survived by many other relatives and dear friends. Maggie was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Joanne Cate; maternal grandparents, Martin and Marcella Tourbier; and uncles, Bruce Tourbier and Wayne Saniter.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, with a memorial service to begin at 3 p.m.

The family wishes to thank the staff at MARC-East for all their support and compassion for Maggie. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

