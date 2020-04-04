Castillo, Dr. Suzanna Waters

MADISON—Suzanna’s fundamental values and approach to life- optimism, dedication and perseverance, faith, and gratitude were instilled in her during her childhood, growing up on the northern border of Wisconsin and the “ U.P.” Her family met many adversities, including the death of her father at a young age. Her mother gave her a love of learning and music and her Uncle Paul taught her and her brother to hunt and fish. Her love and respect for the elders in her life, especially her grandmother, led her to a career in Gerontology and Geriatric Social Work. She attended St. Norbert’s College, then received her BA and Master of Science in Social Work at UW Madison. After working in geriatric case management in San Jose, California, completing fellowships in Guadalajara, Mexico, and Stanford University, she returned to the Midwest, living on a farm and teaching at Winona State and St. Teresa’s. Her belief in the value of education brought her back to Madison, where she earned a Ph.D. As Program Director and Distinguished Faculty Associate at the University of Wisconsin Division of Continuing Studies she was a shining example of The Wisconsin Idea. Her interdisciplinary inclinations made her known across campus and the state, as well as nationally and internationally, for her expertise in working with Latino Families, Geriatric Mental Health Care, and Assessing and Understanding Dementia. She was involved in many community organizations and received many awards for her outstanding work and her excellence in teaching. Upon her retirement, Governor Tony Evers gave her a commendation, acknowledging her contributions to the citizens of Wisconsin.