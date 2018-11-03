MADISON - Mary LeFever Cassinelli, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Oct. 31, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 1, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Flora Ethel (Smith) and Frank Joseph LeFever. She married Joseph P. Cassinelli on May 4, 1963, and together they enjoyed 55 years of love, companionship and laughter.
Mary was the only girl in a family of five brothers. As a young girl, Mary liked to roller skate and bicycle down the steep hills of Cincinnati. Mary graduated from McNicholas High School. She was a private secretary at Central Trust Bank.
Later, in Madison, Mary worked as the librarian for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority. Mary was a support in Joe's career, which allowed them to travel the world together with their family, seeing 15 countries and meeting people from many cultures. She especially loved the time spent in Utrecht, Holland and Glasgow, Scotland. Mary loved gardening and nature. She had an artistic flair and enjoyed crafts such as marionettes and stained glass. Mary was an active member at church, sharing her voice in the choir of St. James Catholic Church.
Mary was the loving mother, of Joseph M. (Jeanne), Carolyn (Albert) and Mary Kachi (Brian); cherished grandmother of Lance (Yvette), Rory, Joseph L., Kathryn and Brett; and great-grandmother to Aiden. Mary especially treasured the friendships with Beverly Engledinger, Helen Upton, Rae Carol Rocca, and Joni Nowak. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, William, Carl, Frank, and Robert. She is survived by her husband; brother, Harry; and children.
The tender care of Donna Gilbert and the staff at Agrace Hospice is greatly appreciated.
Mary's kind heart and joyful personality will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov, 7, 2018, at ST JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, with Monsignor Thomas Baxter presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov, 6, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Research Foundation, Agrace HospiceCare, Inc., or St. James Catholic School. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.