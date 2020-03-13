Cassata, Philip "Phil" Louis

EAU CLAIRE - Philip "Phil" Louis Cassata, age 82, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by his loving family supported by the Mayo Clinic Hospice Center.
Philip was born on December 1, 1937, in Beloit, Wis. to Louis and Helen (Cox) Cassata. He graduated from Madison East High School, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a degree in education, and the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a masters degree in Guidance and Educational Administration.
Philip had a love for teaching others and he was able to fulfill his passion for 36 years in many different roles as a coach, teacher, and principal in Fall Creek, Deerfield and Abbotsford schools. Additionally, he volunteered his time to further education by serving on boards for the Wisconsin Handicapped Children and the Northcentral Technical College Consortium.
Philip enjoyed 25 years of retirement where he was able to enjoy lake living in Birchwood and New Lisbon, walks on the beach in Fort Myers, Fla. and numerous trips to Europe, Hawaii, and Alaska with family and lifelong friends. He enjoyed spending time with his seven grandchildren. He especially loved making root beer floats and popcorn for the kids, taking them to the zoo, and watching a kid's movie or spoiling them in numerous other ways.
In 1963, Philip married the love of his life, Joan Gunderson, and they enjoyed 56 amazing years of marriage. Together they loved family gatherings, fishing, traveling, boating, square dancing, biking, and walking.
Philip is survived by his wife Joan of Eau Claire; sons, Anthony (Dean Liazuk) of Eau Claire; Brent (Jennifer) of Findlay, Ohio; and Kevin (Candi) of Verona; seven grandchildren- Alyssa, Megan, Kaden, Lindsey, Carter, Cate, Kenley; sister Karen Baszynski, brother Steve (Bernadette) and brother-in-law, Marshall Wick (Carol); many nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law (Ottiave), father-in-law (Norman), and sister-in-law (Donna Wick).
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Bethesda Lutheran Church 123 W. Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire, Wis. 54701 with Pastor Brian Quade officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday morning from 9 am until the time of service. Private family inurnment will take place in Lakeview Cemetery at a later date. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Memorials may be made to Bethesda Lutheran Church or to the Mayo Hospice Center. A special thanks to the Mayo Clinic Hospice Center and Bethesda Lutheran Church for providing support to Philip and his family.
HULKE FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, Wis. 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.