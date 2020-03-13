Cassata, Philip "Phil" Louis

EAU CLAIRE - Philip "Phil" Louis Cassata, age 82, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by his loving family supported by the Mayo Clinic Hospice Center.

Philip was born on December 1, 1937, in Beloit, Wis. to Louis and Helen (Cox) Cassata. He graduated from Madison East High School, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a degree in education, and the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a masters degree in Guidance and Educational Administration.

Philip had a love for teaching others and he was able to fulfill his passion for 36 years in many different roles as a coach, teacher, and principal in Fall Creek, Deerfield and Abbotsford schools. Additionally, he volunteered his time to further education by serving on boards for the Wisconsin Handicapped Children and the Northcentral Technical College Consortium.

Philip enjoyed 25 years of retirement where he was able to enjoy lake living in Birchwood and New Lisbon, walks on the beach in Fort Myers, Fla. and numerous trips to Europe, Hawaii, and Alaska with family and lifelong friends. He enjoyed spending time with his seven grandchildren. He especially loved making root beer floats and popcorn for the kids, taking them to the zoo, and watching a kid's movie or spoiling them in numerous other ways.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}