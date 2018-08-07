DODGEVILLE—John K. Casper, age 73, of Dodgeville, passed away on Saturday evening, Aug. 4, 2018, following a long illness. John was born on Oct. 8, 1944, in Dodgeville, to Frank and Ione (McKenna) Casper, and was a 1962 graduate of Dodgeville High School. On Feb. 19, 1966, he married Bonnie Treweek of Linden, Wis. Together they purchased a dairy farm outside of Dodgeville and worked side by side for 43 years running the farm while raising four children.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents; his sister, Patricia (Casper) Doolittle; his brother, Francis; his brothers-in-law, Clifford Doolittle, Tom Palmer and Emery Wasley. John is survived by his four children, Michele (Mark Stewart) Casper of Ridgeway, Christine (Bruce) Reynolds of Dodgeville, Kari (John) Malinowski of Wauwatosa and Brian (Roxanne) Casper of Dodgeville; seven grandchildren, Riley and Ruby Reynolds, Lauren, Mallory and Marek Malinowski, and Alexa and Levi Casper; his brother, Bernie (Judy) Casper; and sisters, Jan Palmer and Marlene (Ross) Jones of Dodgeville; sister-in-law, Florence Wasley; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at ST. BRIDGET’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Ridgeway. Father Stephen Petrica will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Bridget’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Thursday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, where a parish Rosary will be prayed at 8 p.m. Friends may also call from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the church, where he will be eulogized at 10:45 a.m.
A special thank you to Kristen and Joanie and his many caregivers, Dr. Dunn, Dr. Worth, Dr. Valyo, the Atrium Post Acute Care Center of Mineral Point and Upland Hills Health for their wonderful care of dad.
