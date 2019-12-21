Case, Sherman Q.

PORTAGE - Sherman Q. Case, age 90, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Tivoli in Portage.

Sherman was born on Feb. 20, 1929, in St. Joseph, Mo., the son of Loren and Wilma (Johnson) Case. He was a 1946 graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois in 1950. His major was in Agriculture, specifically plant genetics. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Soon after graduating from college, he entered the United States Army serving his country during the Korean War. After basic training, he became interested in weaponry, combat tactics and military leadership functions. He attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant. After returning to civilian life, he married Betty Jane Phelps on Nov. 6, 1955. She preceded him in death in 2007. Sherman was employed by the Del Monte Corporation. He was a Field and Crop Manager in Rochelle, Ill. and Arlington, Wis. In 1976, he transferred to Burley, Idaho and held the position of Field Superintendent. He retired in 1994 and moved back to Pardeeville.