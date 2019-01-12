STOUGHTON—Maria Caruso, age 56, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, due to natural causes, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton, with the Rev. Paul Lundgren officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday.
Please share your memories of Maria at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton
(608) 873-9244