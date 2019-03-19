OREGON - William Nolan "Bill" Carter, age 66, of the Town of Dunn, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born on Oct. 13, 1952, in Madison, the son of Roger Vaughn and Olga (Heal) Carter. Bill graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1970 and then attended UW-Medford. Bill married Wendy Kennan on July 28, 1984, at her parents' home.
He worked for the UW-Madison General Library System for over 30 years. Bill loved his UW men's and women's hockey teams, folk music and the Kickapoo Valley. He loved going on road trips with his friends, especially to North Carolina and the North Shore of Lake Superior. You could always count on Bill to tell a great story.
Bill is survived by his wife, Wendy; and his sister, Glenna (Reeves Smith) Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, with a time to share stories at 6 p.m. Burial will be held at SYLVAN CEMETERY west of Richland Center, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Bill would like to thank co-workers Mark and Vicki for their longtime friendship and his nurse, Jean, for both her care and friendship. A special thank you to everyone at Agrace HospiceCare who took such great care of Bill and Wendy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.